575 people including 112 children test positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram coronavirus update: 312 Covid cases reported, tally rises to 12,399
Mizoram reports 463 new coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 27,153
Mizoram coroanvirus update: 235 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported
Mizoram is waiting for govt's direction on Myanmar refugees: state minister
Mizoram reports 243 new coronavirus cases, one fatality in the last 24 hrs
-
At least 575 people, including 112 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 47,471, an official said on Friday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 174 as a 64-year-old man from Lawngtlai district died at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night, he said.
The fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from 8,083 samples and the single-day positivity rate is 7.11 per cent, he said.
Aizawl district reported 302 new cases, Kolasib (97), Mamit (55), Lawngtlai (50), Lunglei (35), Serchhip (19), Champhai (9), Hnahthial (5) and Saitual reported 3 cases, the official said.
Two patients have travel history and the rest 573 were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said, adding that of 575 patients, 362 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.
Mizoram currently has 11,620 active COVID-19 cases, while 35,677 people have recovered from the infection, including 943 people on Thursday.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 75.15 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.
Mizoram has tested more than 7.9 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.
According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi over 6.43 lakh people have been vaccinated, of which 2.16 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU