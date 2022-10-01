5G rollout will benefit education sector in a big way: Dharmendra Pradhan

Education would be one of the sectors benefitting in a big way from the rollout of 5G technology in the country, Union Education Minister said on Saturday.

The launch of 5G telecom services will greatly help in the implementation of 'digital university' being envisioned by the Ministry of Education, he said.

"Education will be one among the major beneficiary sectors of this 5G rollout," the Union minister said.

"Because, now we are envisioning a digital university. We are going for virtual labs. We are going for virtual teachers. In all the areas, if we develop quality content and presentable content, how do we send them to the nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable," Pradhan told reporters here.

He was replying to a query about the education ministry over the rollout of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

With the launch of 5G services, India is joining the "premier league" and the common man will immensely benefit from it, Pradhan said.

Digital economy, healthcare, education and other sectors would see the benefit of 5G, he said.

"...the new 5G network is going to create a sea change in the entire scenario. I see the poor man will be the major beneficiary of this 5G rollout," he said.

Pradhan was speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd convocation of University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, UoH Chancellor Justice L N Reddy, and Vice Chancellor B J Rao were present. Pradhan and other dignitaries presented degree certificates to the students.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference in Delhi. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

