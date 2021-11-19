70% pollution in Delhi coming from outside: Environment minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said 70 per cent of pollution in the national capital is coming from outside.

"The Centre for Science and Environment has analysed the data of a central government agency, IITM, which has revealed that the pollution generated inside Delhi has reduced in the last five years. In Delhi, in 2016, 64 per cent of pollution was from outside and 36 per cent of pollution was from within Delhi," Rai said.

He further suggested that the Union Environment Minister should convene a meeting of all Environment Ministers of Delhi-NCR, to find a long-term sustainable solution.

He said that the responsibility of every state should be fixed by making a joint action plan on a scientific basis.

"The people of Delhi have been blamed unnecessarily... 70 per cent of this pollution is coming from outside. The Delhi government has constantly been working to reduce the pollution from Delhi. But no matter how hard the people of Delhi try, controlling 70 per cent of external pollution is out of their hands," Rai said.

"Therefore, I have repeatedly requested the Union Environment Minister to have a Joint Meeting to frame a Joint Action Plan. Until we formulate this plan and set in place teams to monitor its implementation, Delhi and its people will not be rid of this pollution," the minister added.

