8,100 fresh Covid cases, 26 fatalities reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
Notice to Centre on plea for disclosure of vaccines' clinical trials data
Covid-19: Roche develops new research test kits for Omicron variant
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 more fatalities in a day while the tally of active infections in the state reached 55,574, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.
The cumulative Covid cases reported in the state so far has risen to 20,13,323 while 23,189 people have succumbed to the viral disease till now.
Of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the maximum of 1,385 infections, followed by Ghaziabad 418, Gautam Buddh Nagar 364, Lalitpur 272, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri 259 each and Prayagraj 258.
Three fatalities were reported from Lucknow, while two death were reported each from Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Kannauj.
As many as 12,080 COVID-19 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 19,34 560, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.02 lakh samples have been tested, taking the total number of Covid tests carried out in the state so far to 9.92 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU