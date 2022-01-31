Covid-19: Maha logs 22,444 new cases, 50 deaths; five infected with Omicron

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra vax rule for staff impractical, say mall and restaurant owners
Maharashtra logs 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 797
Maharashtra logs 36,265 Covid cases; Mumbai tops 20,000-mark in record rise
Maharashtra records 42,462 Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours
Maharashtra records 39,207 new Covid-19 cases; no new Omicron infections
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said.
Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, it said.
A total of 39,015 patients recuperated during the day, which pushed the recovery figure to 73,31,806, the department said in a statement.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases.
As 1,68,968 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count rose to 7,45,02,688.
So far, 3,130 Omicron variant cases have been reported in the state, it said.
Mumbai city reported 1,160 cases new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. With this, its overall case count increased to 10,44,712 and death toll to 16,612.
Mumbai region, which comprises the mega city and its satellite townships, logged 2,801 cases and 15 deaths.
Nashik division reported 2,292 cases, Pune division 8,518 cases, Kolhapur division 1,168 cases, Aurangabad division 976 cases, Latur division 1,041 cases, Akola division 1,121 cases, Nagpur division 4,527 cases.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 77,05,969, new cases 22,444, death toll 1,42,572, recoveries 73,31,806, active cases 2,27,711, tests so far 7,45,02,688.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU