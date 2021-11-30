830,000 Covid-19 cases treated under Ayushman Bharat in 2 years: Govt

-
ALSO READ
PM launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; digital health ID for citizens
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Big opportunity for healthtech startups
Nagaland to cover 70% families under Ayushman Bharat by March 2022
LIVE: Bharat Bandh was a success, public supported it, says Tikait
-
Approximately 8.3 lakh hospital admissions were authorised for the treatment of COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last two years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
"This is with respect to transactions recorded on the NHA (National Health Authority) IT platform as well as the information shared by states, using their own IT systems," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in the House.
Out of these 8.3 lakh, approximately 4.7 lakh have been authorised in empanelled private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), she said.
Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country, therefore, urban-rural bifurcation is not maintained for the beneficiaries, she stated.
Public Health being a state subject, response to the COVID-19 pandemic is primarily directed by state governments, she said, adding the National Health Authority has been providing necessary support to states and UTs for ensuring free COVID-19 testing and treatment to all eligible beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY.
When COVID-19 pandemic started, initially existing treatment packages were used for providing Covid-related treatment. Later, special packages were introduced, she explained.
Many state governments decided to make COVID-19 testing and treatment free for all residents. While some of them used Ayushman Bharat PMJAY ecosystem including the NHA's IT platform, others used their own IT systems. Therefore, COVID-19 treatments have been captured in both general and COVID-19 specific packages of AB-PMJAY, Pawar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU