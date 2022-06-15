Aaditya Thackeray reaches Ayodhya, to offer prayers at Ram Temple

Maharashtra cabinet minister reached on Wednesday to offer prayers at the here.

On his first visit to Ayodhya, Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram Temple, visit Janambhoomi site and participate in an 'aarti' at the banks of Saryu river.

On his day-long visit, he will also hold a meeting with party functionaries and interact with the media.

Thackeray arrived in Lucknow at around 11 am from where he reached by road.

According to party officials, over 1,000 Shiv Sainiks have already reached the temple town for Aaditya's visit.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde reached on Tuesday to oversee arrangements for Thackeray's visit.

Earlier, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray had announced his visit to Ayodhya on June 5 which was cancelled later. Soon after, Shiv Sena announced Thackeray's Ayodhya visit.

