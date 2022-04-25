AAP takes out foot marches against BJP on Jahangirpuri violence

-
The AAP on Sunday took out foot marches at various locations in the city against the BJP's "bulldozer politics", and asked people to not get "intimidated and threatened" by the saffron party's "gunda raj and corruption".
It also told the people that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will firmly stand by them and would not let the BJP-ruled civic bodies run bulldozer over their property.
The AAP had on Friday accused Delhi BJP councillors of demanding bribes from city residents after their party's chief Adesh Gupta asked the mayors of the south and east civic bodies to remove illegal encroachments by using bulldozers.
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had called it the "truth of the BJP's bulldozer politics" and gave a call to his party MLAs to firmly stand by people who are being "intimidated, blackmailed and threatened" by the saffron party councillors.
"The Aam Aadmi Party took out padyatras (foot marches) in all 272 wards of Delhi against the BJP's blatant extortion today. The party held a dialogue with local residents on the sidelines of the padyatras," the party said in a statement.
Claiming that people are "furious" over the BJP's "hooliganism", the AAP said it will soon team up with the people of Delhi to fight against the BJP's "gunda raj and corruption".
A political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP has intensified since several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were demolished in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The NDMC drive was carried out just four days after the neigbourhood was rocked by communal violence.
Leading a foot march in Govindpuri, Kalkaji MLA Atishi assured the people of her party's support, saying they need not get intimidated by BJP leaders.
"We have gathered here against the BJP's hooliganism. The BJP is playing bulldozer politics all over Delhi. They are threatening people saying if they do not pay money to them bulldozers will be run over their houses and shops," she said.
In a statement later, the party said it will continue to fight against the BJP's "bulldozer politics" and protect the people from "extortion".
"There was a wave of anger among the people because of the BJP-ruled MCD's harassment and tyranny. Most of the people said that the BJP is constantly threatening them, asking them to pay or face demolition of their house," the party claimed.
The AAP MLAs have been "directed to keep an eye out and catch hold of the extortions", the party added.
