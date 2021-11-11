AAP to hold 'Rozgar guarantee rally' in Lucknow on November 28

-
ALSO READ
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Covid: Kejriwal govt 'failed' in oxygen storage and distribution, says BJP
AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls, says Kejriwal
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a Rozgar guarantee rally' here on November 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday.
"The party will organise a rally in Lucknow on November 28 on the issues of rising unemployment and harassment under the Yogi Adityanath regime in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha Member from AAP, said at a press conference here.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally and give guarantee for employement," he said.
Criticising the state government, Singh said young people are getting 'lathis' (sticks) for seeking employment, and married shikshamitra' had had to to shave their heads in protest against the BJP.
The latter was a reference to a protest held by 'shikshamitra' (ad hoc teachers) in Lucknow in 2018, under which several of them shaved their heads demanding permanent status in their jobs.
It is Kejriwal's promise that if the AAP forms the government in UP it will solve the unemployment issue for the youths of the state, Singh said.
Kejriwal's first guarantee' is of providing 300 units of free electricity and it is getting a lot of support from the common man, he said.
"People are coming forward and demanding guarantee from the party workers and taking the guarantee card'. Kejriwal is coming to the state to give guarantee for employment," he said
Singh alleged the oppression of youths has reached its peak under the Yogi government.
"Shikshamitras, Anganwadi workers, candidates for teacher recruitment, police recruitment. Everyone is angry.
A sister who applied for teacher recruitment has been demonstrating on a water tank for 90 days, but the Yogi government is not listening," he said.
Singh also raised the issue of death of a man in Kasganj in police custody and questioned the state of law and order in UP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU