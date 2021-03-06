BJP leader urges Amit Shah to enhance monthly relief to Kashmiri migrants

-
JK BJP leader Ashwani Chrungoo urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to enhance the monthly relief provided to Kashmiri migrants from Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000.
"The price index has gone high a number of times over the last five years, and consequent price rise in almost all fields of public purchases has also touched new heights. This has disturbed the domestic budget of the displaced community of Kashmir. It has become very difficult for the relief holders among them to make both ends meet, he said.
Chrungoo, in-charge, Department of Political Affairs and Feedback, Jammu and Kashmir, requested that the relief amount per family per month be enhanced to Rs 20,000.
"There are less than 22,000 relief holders who are dependent on the monthly relief. It would be a great gesture on behalf of the government to provide this sort of help to the relief holders on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, he said in a letter to the Union home minister.
The BJP leader said overaged youth who could not be accomodated under the prime minister's employment package need monetary assistance from the government to ensure their economic subsistence.
"It can be done by means of monetary compensation, interest free loans and one-time working capital for creating new working business units that can earn profits in due course of time, he said.
"I also make an earnest request to announce a package of reservation of 4,000 jobs for the youth of the displaced community in the central government employment for posting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
