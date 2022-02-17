Delhi University opens doors, students back on campus after two years

-
ALSO READ
Delhi University to resume offline classes from February 17: DU Proctor
Offline retailers of consumer goods hit by third wave of Covid-19
Offline classes for VI, VII standards to resume from Nov 15 in Odisha
ABVP demands offline classes, passes resolution in MP convention
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE
-
The hustle and bustle of Delhi University's North Campus returned after almost two years on Thursday as excited students made their way back to colleges on the first day of resumption of offline classes.
The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station witnessed long queues of students. Many were waiting for their friends to arrive so that they could head for college together.
The excitement among the students of first year was palpable as they had especially decked up for their first day of college. Those in their second year were also feeling like freshers since they were about to set foot in their colleges for the first time.
Neha Dimri, a 19-year-old student of Hindu College, said, "We are excited and pumped up to be back in campus. There is a different vibe to DU."
Some parents were seen accompanying their children.
Rakesh, who goes by his first name, had come to see off his son, a second-year student of Kirori Mal College. They are from Rohtak and are also looking for accommodation.
"It is his first day and he is nervous, so I have come along with him," Rakesh said.
Students said they had several thoughts about how their first day in college after the pandemic would be.
"I could not sleep the whole night. I was so excited. It's after two years that I am coming back to college. In the last two years, I never woke up at 7 am but such was the excitement today that I was ready by 7 and left home thereafter," said Piyush, a third-year BSc Physics (Honours) student.
Waiting for his friends at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Piyush added he was even wearing a perfume and freshly ironed clothes for the special day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU