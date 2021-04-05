After Delhi, BKU leader Tikait threatens tractor agitation in Gujarat

-
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader
Rakesh Tikait on Monday threatened to start a farmers' tractor agitation in Gujarat after Delhi, and said time has come to gherao the state capital Gandhinagar and also break barricades if needed.
Talking to reporters outside the Sabarmati Ashram here, Tikait claimed farmers in Gujarat were unhappy and suffering.
Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year against the Centre's three agriculture reform laws. They are demanding a repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.
The protesting farmers took out a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.
"Farmers will conduct an agitation in Gujarat using their tractors. Time has come to gherao Gandhinagar and block roads. If needed, we will have to break barricades too," Tikait said.
The BKU leader is on a two-day tour of Gujarat since Sunday to campaign against the Centre's three farm laws.
On the second day of his visit, Tikait, accompanied by former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.
"Farmers are suffering because there is no agitation here. There is no backing from courts also. Farmers are compelled to say they are happy and making profit. Please give us that technology which is helping Gujarat's farmers to reap benefits," said Tikait.
He claimed farmers of Banaskantha are compelled to sell potatoes for Rs 3 per kilogram.
"Is that enough to make farmers happy? We have come here to remove fear from the minds of farmers. We will agitate in a peaceful manner," Tikait said, when asked about his future plans for Gujarat.
Later, Tikait and Vaghela reached Karamsad town in Anand district and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his native place.
Tikait then headed to Bardoli in Surat, where he would address farmers in the evening.
