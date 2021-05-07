JUST IN
Sonia says Covid transcends political differences, demands all-party meet
Business Standard

After taking oath as TN CM, Stalin announces Covid relief for BPL families

The state is battling a spike in Covid cases mirroring a nationwide trend

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, during a ceremony, at Raj Bhavan, in Chennai (Photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections.

Issuing his first set of orders after taking over as CM, Stalin also announced bringing covid treatment in private hospitals under a government insurance scheme, to provide succour to such people, an official release here said.

It recalled the party's promise of providing Rs 4,000 for rice ration card holders to aid citizens affected due to the pandemic and help them with their livelihood.

"To implement that, the Chief Minister has signed the order to provide the first instalment of Rs 2,000 in May itself at Rs 4,153.69 crore, covering 2,07,67,000 ration card holders," it said.

He also signed another order, reducing the price of milk supplied by state-run Aavin by Rs 3 with effect from May 16.

Women can travel free of cost in all ordinary fare city buses operated by State transport corporation from Saturday onwards and the government has allocated a sum of Rs 1,200 crore as subsidy for this purpose, the release said about another poll promise.

Further, he approved constituting an IAS officer- headed department to implement the "Chief Minister in Your Constituency" scheme, to fulfill another assurance of redressing people's issues within 100 days of taking over, on petitions received by him ahead of the polls as DMK chief.

He had then promised to solve the issues within 100 days of taking over as chief minister of the state if his party was given the mandate.

First Published: Fri, May 07 2021. 13:53 IST

