After UP and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh considering law against love jihad

-
ALSO READ
Every vote to 'lotus' will strengthen PM Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance
FIR against Digvijaya over 'edited' video of CM Chouhan on liquor policy
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students' benefit: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
-
The Madhya Pradesh government will
make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of love jihad in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.
With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP- ruled state to announce its intention to make legal provisions against "love jihad".
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar had made similar announcements.
There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this, Chouhan told reporters.
The chief minister was responding to questions on the issue after attending a meeting at state BJP headquarters here on Monday evening.
"Love jihad" is term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.
On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad". A day later, Haryana chief minister Khattar had said his government is also considering legal provisions against it to ensure "the guilty cannot escape".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU