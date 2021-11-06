Ahmednagar fire: Maharashtra govt to give Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased

-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap at Ahmednagar Civil hospital.
"Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ordered an enquiry into the incident and has directed to submit the report in a week's time," added Tope.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident.
Earlier in the day, Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in the fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital today.
There were 17 patients admitted in COVID-19 ICU centre of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official.
"The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," said Bhosale.
"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added.
