SC declines urgent listing of plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Can BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet affect India's trade ties with Gulf?
Congress lodges complaint against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal in Assam
Prophet row: From UP to Assam, communal violence erupts across India
'You and your loose tongue set the nation on fire', SC slams Nupur Sharma
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to list urgently a petition seeking to arrest former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.
The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari. The counsel contended before the bench that a complaint was made to the police but no action has been taken so far against her.
The bench told the counsel, "Why mention it before the vacation bench? Mention it before the registrar." After hearing brief submissions, the court declined to urgently list the matter and asked the counsel to mention it before the registrar for the listing of the matter.
On July 1, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala minced no words in slamming suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. The top court said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is "obstinate and arrogant".
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma, sought transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi. However, the bench reprimanded Sharma for making irresponsible comments against a religion.
It said, "These remarks are very disturbing...shows her arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks?" Singh pointed at the written apology issued by her. The bench said she damaged the social fabric with her comments, resulting in the unfortunate murder of a tailor in Udaipur and declined to entertain her plea.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU