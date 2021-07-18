Govt ready for healthy discussion in Parliament: PM at all-party meet

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
Govt hopeful of holding monsoon session of Parliament on schedule in July
Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 19, will have 19 business days
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the prime minister at the meeting to say that the various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.
At the meeting attended by 33 parties, the prime minister said suggestions from public representatives, especially from the Opposition, are valuable as they make the discussion rich.
The meeting was held a day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and was attended by Prime Minister Modi and floor leaders of various political parties.
Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi were present at the meeting.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
Floor leaders of all prominent opposition parties, including Derek O' Brien from the TMC, Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Satish Mishra were also present.
Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting.
The Monsoon session of Parliament will start from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
On day one of the session, the prime minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses.
It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister introduces new ministers in both the Houses.
There was a major rejig in the Union Council of Ministers recently. While several new faces were inducted, some ministers were elevated to the Cabinet rank and portfolios of some others were changed.
Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bypolls would also take oath as members of the lower house on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU