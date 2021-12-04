Air India Delhi-Newark flight returns midway due to medical emergency

-
ALSO READ
Emotions run high as families, friends reunite after US opens travel
Delhi-London economy class airfares zoom up to Rs 4 lakh on revenge travel
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
-
An Air India flight from Delhi to Newark in the USA has returned back to the national capital on Saturday after three hours of departing from Delhi, informed an airline official.
The flight landed back in Delhi reportedly due to a medical emergency on board.
"Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returns to Delhi after more than 3 hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board," said an Air India official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU