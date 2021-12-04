Air India Delhi-Newark flight returns midway due to medical emergency

JUST IN
An Air India flight from Delhi to Newark in the USA has returned back to the national capital on Saturday after three hours of departing from Delhi, informed an airline official.

The flight landed back in Delhi reportedly due to a medical emergency on board.

"Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returns to Delhi after more than 3 hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board," said an Air India official.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 04 2021. 14:01 IST

