All taxis in Goa to have digital fare meters in six months, says state govt

Digital fare meters along with
printer, GPS and panic button will soon be fitted on all taxis in Goa, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said.
The task is expected to be completed in six months, Godinho said in a written reply tabled in the Goa Assembly on Friday in response to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat.
The budget session of the state Assembly is currently underway.
Godinho said the state governmenthas amended Section 140 of the Goa Motor Vehicles Rules-1991, wherein every motor cab is to be fitted with a digital fare meter along with a printer, Global Positioning System (GPS) and a panic button.
"After floating an e-tender, the work order is issued to an empanelled vendor to supply the devices. The government will soon start fitment of the devices on taxis," he said.
Goa has 674 yellow/black taxis, 14,575 all India taxis (having permit to go out of the state), 2,593 all Goa taxis and 2,250 app-based taxis, Godinho said in the written reply.
Besides, 1,246 motorcycle taxis are also operating in the coastal state, he said.
The state government has given permission to M/s Frotamiles Private Limited to operate the app-based cab aggregator Goa Miles, the minister added.
