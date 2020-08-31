Andaman and Nicobar Islands coroanvirus update: Tally rises to 3,104

The COVID-19 caseload of



rose to 3,104 as 23 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the Union territory's death toll to 45, a health department official said on Monday.

Nineteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, while four persons were found positive after arrival at the airport, he said.

It is mandatory for all passengers coming from the mainland to undergo rapid antigen test at the airport on arrival.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 473, the official said.

As many as 45 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,586, he said.

The administration is mass testing various tribes in the archipelago, another official said.

Samples of 120 members of the Onge tribe of Little Andaman and 50 members of the Jarawa tribe have been collected and sent for COVID-19 tests, he said, adding the reports are awaited.

Ten members of the Great Andamanese tribe, which has a population of only around 50, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said.

Four of the infected tribe members are from Strait Island, while six reside in Port Blair, he said.

"Two of the infected persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, two are in quarantine in a COVID care centre and six of the tribe members who live in Port Blair have been placed under home isolation," Deputy Director of Health Department and nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Avijit Roy, told PTI.

"We are mass testing the Great Andamanese tribe as some other members might have come in contact with these infected persons," he added.

