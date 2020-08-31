JUST IN
India coronavirus update: 78,000-mark breached again, tally rises to 3.6 mn
Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 1,873 new cases; toll at 827

Telangana reported 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 124,963 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease.
Telangana reported 1,873 new

COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,24,963 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 360, followed by Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129) and Khammam (103) districts, a government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 30.

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30.

Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 36,782, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66 per cent, while it was 1.78 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 so far stood at 92,837 while 31,299 are under treatment.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.3 per cent, while it was 76.55 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 24,216.

The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

