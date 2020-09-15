Andhra Pradesh reports fewer Covid cases at 7,000 as recoveries outnumber

has registered fewer new Covid cases than usual with 7,956 infections, increasing the state's tally to 5.75 lakh, even as the 9,764 recoveries outnumbered new cases on Monday.

As usual, East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases with 1,412 infections, followed by West Godavari district (1,091), Nellore (756), Chittoor (748) and Guntur (666) among others.

With the new additions, Chittoor's tally crossed the 50,000 mark freshly to reach 50,146, even as Ananthapur district is poised to follow suit soon.

Likewise, East Godavari is also inching towards the 80,000 mark.

Among the 13 districts, Krishna district has the lowest number of active cases, with 2,929 active infections.

Prakasam, the district with the highest number of active cases, despite only 36,886 total infections has seen a dip in the active tally at 13,747.

In the past 24 hours, 60 more patients succumbed to the virus, lower than the daily average of 70 Covid fatalities, leading to the statewide toll rising to 4,972, only 28 deaths short of the 5,000 mark.

However, 9,764 more patients have recovered from the virus, increasing total recoveries to 47.6 lakh.

Meanwhile, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Kaushal, has tested positive for the virus.

"It is inevitable for me to meet people on a regular basis as part of my duty. Inspite of being careful, the infection has happened," Kaushal told IANS.

The IPS officer is under home quarantine but has made temporary video conference arrangements at his home itself to be in touch with his subordinates to monitor the district.

