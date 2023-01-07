JUST IN
PM stresses on working to improve lives in conference of chief secretaries
Kerala becomes country's first fully digital banking service: CM Vijayan
Delhi colder than most places in HP, Uttarakhand; 'orange' alert for Sunday
Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action in Air India urinating case
'Bade log hain': Prashant Kishor on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Rule of law fundamental to advancement of democracy: SC judge Maheshwari
Court acquits 9 in 2020 Delhi rioting-arson case on 'benefit of doubt'
Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Karnal, Rahul stops to watch Kabaddi match
Ex-bureaucrats demand action on alleged hate speech by Pragya Thakur
Delhi Police asks all officials to send live location on night duties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Congress says confident of forming govt in Nagaland over anti-incumbency
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints inquiry commission to probe recent stampedes

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) will be headed by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy, a retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, an order issued by Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy said

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Stampede | Andhra Pradesh government

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government late on Saturday night constituted a one-man Commission of Inquiry to probe into the circumstances that led to two incidents of stampede in which 11 persons were killed in recent days.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) will be headed by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy, a retired judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, an order issued by Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy said.

The CoI has been asked to submit its report in a month.

Eight persons were killed in a stampede at Kandukuru town in SPS Nellore district on December 28, 2022 during a political meeting of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

On January 1, three persons were killed in a stampede at a free gift distribution programme, wherein the tragedy occurred some time after former chief minister Naidu had left the venue.

The state government has now appointed the CoI to inquire into the "circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible therefore and whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and also any violations in the permissions granted".

The CoI has also been asked to recommend if any institutional mechanisms and safeguards need to be put in place, in addition to the existing measures, so as to prevent occurrence of such grave tragedies in future, according to the Chief Secretary's order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 23:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU