JUST IN
Job switches to fetch smaller salary hikes to tech talent, says report
Anglo-Indians want representation restored in parliament, state legislature
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
LIVE news updates: CEC needs to be a person like T N Seshan, says SC
Top Headlines: Oz parliament okays FTA with India, RBI rate hike & more
Four men die after consuming 'spurious drink' in Haryana; probe on
Chhattisgarh govt signs two MoUs for ethanol plant, drone and UAV unit
Centre to approve Rs 32k cr investment for power project in Arunachal
India addresses food security in Yemen by prioritising wheat exports
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Job switches to fetch smaller salary hikes to tech talent, says report
Business Standard

Anglo-Indians want representation restored in parliament, state legislature

The Anglo-Indian community in Uttar Pradesh has demanded restoration of their right to have representation in parliament and state legislature that was scrapped by the Centre in 2020

Topics
Anglo-Indian | Parliament

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Rajya Sabha, Parliament

The Anglo-Indian community in Uttar Pradesh has demanded restoration of their right to have representation in Parliament and state legislature that was scrapped by the Indian government in 2020 through a constitutional amendment.

The president-in-chief of the All India Anglo-Indian Association, Barry o' Brien said the population of the community in India is over 4 lakhs, but based on an erroneous 2011 census result, which stated that the number is just 296, the community's right to have representation in legislature bodies was scrapped by the government.

"We have written several letters to the governments, but our requests have not been answered," he said.

Anglo-Indians are individuals of a mix of English and Indian ancestry. Since the community was not native to any state, hence, its members were nominated to Parliament and state assemblies. It served as a platform to air their grievances.

"We have adopted Indian culture and learned vernacular languages with time. In the 1960s only 10 per cent of the Anglo-Indian population spoke Hindi, but today it has increased to about 95 per cent," he said.

--IANS

amita/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anglo-Indian

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 09:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU