Another cyclonic storm likely to hit Bengal, Odisha coasts by May 26: IMD

After Cyclone Tauktae battered the states along the west coast, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 22-May 26.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.
"Low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May," said IMD.
"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," it added.
National Disaster Management Authority issued a warning for fishermen to return to shores.
"New Low-Pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores," said NDMA.
