Another pee-gate incident, this time on train by TTE in Akal Takht Express

Yet another pee-gate scandal took place -- this time aboard the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata

Topics
Indian Railways | Amritsar | Kolkata

IANS  |  Lucknow 

railway

Yet another pee-gate scandal took place -- this time aboard the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata.

A drunk TTE, Munna Kumar of Bihar, deployed on the train allegedly urinated on a woman who was travelling with her husband.

The woman was sleeping when the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) urinated on her.

The woman woke up and raised an alarm and her husband managed to grab the TTE.

Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the TTE after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The TTE was detained by GRP and taken into custody.

Navratna Gautam, in-charge of GRP Charbagh railway station said that the action was taken on the complaint of passenger Rajesh, a resident of Amritsar, whose wife faced the ordeal.

A similar incident occurred on a flight a few months ago when a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on the woman seated next to him. Afterwards, Shankar Mishra, an Indian working in America, was detained and given a 4-month ban from flying on Air India aircraft.

Another recent incident had a drunk man urinating on a passenger sitting next to him on an American Airlines trip from New York to Delhi. Following that, the traveller was arrested at IGI Airport.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:25 IST

