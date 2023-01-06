Air India 'pee-gate': Wells Fargo terminates accused Shankar Mishra

-
ALSO READ
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 bn to settle charges of consumer law violations
IIT Kanpur extends GATE 2023 registration deadline; check details here
LIVE: Wells Fargo sacks man who urinated on woman on Air India flight
World shares slide ahead of US' inflation data, earnings hurdles
Asian stocks shuffle higher as Pelosi presses on amid tension with China
-
Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, has been sacked by his employer Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco.
Mishra worked as the Vice President of the India chapter of the US-based firm.
"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement issued on Friday.
Meanwhile, two teams of Delhi Police are on the lookout for Mishra, who is continuously changing his location to evade arrest. Delhi Police police teams have carried out raids in Mumbai and Bengaluru, where they questioned various persons, including the relatives of the accused.
"The police went to Mishra's home in Mumbai, but he was not there. They have got clues and are trying to trace him," said a source.
Delhi Police has booked Mishra under Sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 354 (intending to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as a section of the Aircraft Rules Act in a case registered at the IGI airport police station.
--IANS
ssh/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 18:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU