AP reports 400 fresh Coronavirus cases and 4 deaths in past 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 400 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,63,577, while the toll climbed to 14,343 with four more deaths.
With 516 people being cured, the total recoveries stood at 20,44,132, leaving 5,102 active cases.
Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 73 followed by Kirshna at 68, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.
Chittoor district topped the chart with 963 active cases followed by East Godavari 852.
Nearly 37,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.92 crore samples have been tested.
