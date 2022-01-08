Appointments for precautionary Covid dose to begin from Saturday: Govt

There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union said.

From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said there is no need for new registration and those who have taken two doses of the vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID-19 Centre.

"Schedules will be published tomorrow- January 8. Online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening," it said.

with onsite appointment starts on 10th January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)