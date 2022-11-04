Army land grab case: ED raids multiple locations linked to Amit Agarwal

Four teams of the (ED) on Friday conducted raids at different places linked to a Jharkhand- based businessman, currently residing in Kolkata, in connection with a complaint of grabbing the Army land.

ED sources said that similar raids were being conducted in different parts of by eight teams of the central probe agency.

The businessman, Amit Agarwal, is alleged to have illegally grabbed land owned by the Indian Army in .

The first team of ED conducted raid and search operations at Agarwal's residence at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of . Another team conducted similar raid and search operations at Agarwal's motor parts office at Nonapukur in central . Subsequent raids were conducted at the residences of Sanjay Ghosh, an engineer by profession.

It is learnt that this is not the first time that the ED was conducting raids at the premises owned by Amit Agarwal. Previously, there were similar raids twice by the central probe agency officials on this count last year.

Giving his reactions on the raids, BJP's national president and party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that West Bengal has become a hub of corruption and hence raids and search operations by the central agencies have become regular affairs.

"The people of West Bengal are really frustrated with this trend. The people will get more frustrated if the offenders are not punished," he said.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

