Supreme Court to hear bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh
Business Standard

Army land grab case: ED raids multiple locations linked to Amit Agarwal

The businessman, Amit Agarwal, is alleged to have illegally grabbed land owned by the Indian Army in Jharkhand

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Kolkata | Jharkhand

IANS  |  Kolkata 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Four teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at different places linked to a Jharkhand- based businessman, currently residing in Kolkata, in connection with a complaint of grabbing the Army land.

ED sources said that similar raids were being conducted in different parts of Jharkhand by eight teams of the central probe agency.

The businessman, Amit Agarwal, is alleged to have illegally grabbed land owned by the Indian Army in Jharkhand.

The first team of ED conducted raid and search operations at Agarwal's residence at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. Another team conducted similar raid and search operations at Agarwal's motor parts office at Nonapukur in central Kolkata. Subsequent raids were conducted at the residences of Sanjay Ghosh, an engineer by profession.

It is learnt that this is not the first time that the ED was conducting raids at the premises owned by Amit Agarwal. Previously, there were similar raids twice by the central probe agency officials on this count last year.

Giving his reactions on the raids, BJP's national president and party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that West Bengal has become a hub of corruption and hence raids and search operations by the central agencies have become regular affairs.

"The people of West Bengal are really frustrated with this trend. The people will get more frustrated if the offenders are not punished," he said.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 12:12 IST

`
