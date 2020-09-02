Worried about probable bird-hits, IAF concerned over security of Rafale

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh has written to Chief Secretary, Haryana, stating that the birds flying around the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) base in Ambala can pose a threat to the fighter aircraft, especially

Singh in his letter said that it is important to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield, which could be achieved by improving garbage collection, imposing a penalty on littering and prohibiting pigeon breeding activity around the IAF base.

He also urged the Chief Secretary to direct Civil Administration, Ambala to expedite the process to assure these measures are implemented on the ground.

"We have directed people to stop pigeon breeding activities around the Ambala Air force station as this poses a serious risk to aircraft. No one is allowed to keep and breed birds within 10 kilometres range of the base," Anil Rana, City Project Officer, Ambala Municipal Corporation said.

" is a very important plane, people should themselves heed the warning and detest from keeping birds. If they do not do so, necessary action will be taken," he added.

