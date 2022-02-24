Asked to carry cash, hoard ration & not go out: Indian students in Ukraine

With Russian President Valadimir Putin on Thursday announcing military operation against Ukraine, the Indian students in have been advised not to go out of their homes and carry cash.

An Indian student in Ukraine's Ternopil city, Aman Gupta (name changed) told IANS: "When we woke up in the morning, we heard the sounds of sirens. The situation is not what it was before. The government has asked us not to go out from home. Some of my friend's have booked flight. They have gone to Kiev and are returning to Ternopil as the attacks took place just three km away form Kiev airport. In view of the emerging situation, the university held online classes today."

"Students here are in panic and parents are calling constantly. Some of my friends are at the Indian embassy after they were evacuated from the airport. My seniors and some organisations have asked us to keep cash in hand and hoard as much ration as possible," he further said.

In the wake of the conflict, around 242 Indian students returned to and reached the Indira Gandhi International airport late on Tuesday night.

has started bringing back its nationals from and nearby areas and has pressed Boeing Dreamliner B-787 aircraft into service.

As per information, Putin has announced military action against and has launched attack on Kiev and eastern parts of the country.

