Assam registers 93 new coronavirus cases, two additional fatalities

reported two deaths due



to COVID-19 on Sunday and registered 93 new cases, its lowest tally of daily infections since early June, Health Minister said.

The two fresh fatalities from Kamrup Metropolitan district pushed the death toll to 963, and the total number of cases rose to 2,10,268.

Samples tested for COVID-19, were, however, also low at 8,369 compared to a range of 20,000-25,000 tests conducted daily.

"Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today...Condolences and Prayers", Sarma said on Twitter.

The current fatality rate in the state is at 0.46 per cent.

has so far conducted 49,99,585 sample tests, including both rapid antigen and RT-PCR.

The new cases include 45 in Kamrup Metropolitan, and the positivity rate during the day stands at 1.11 per cent.

The recovery rate among patients in the state has improved further to 97.79 per cent as 389 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals on Sunday.

now has 3,666 active cases, while 2,05,636 people have recovered from the disease and three migrated from the state, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)