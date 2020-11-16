Assam registers 93 new coronavirus cases, two additional fatalities

-
Assam reported two deaths due
to COVID-19 on Sunday and registered 93 new cases, its lowest tally of daily infections since early June, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The two fresh fatalities from Kamrup Metropolitan district pushed the death toll to 963, and the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,10,268.
Samples tested for COVID-19, were, however, also low at 8,369 compared to a range of 20,000-25,000 tests conducted daily.
"Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today...Condolences and Prayers", Sarma said on Twitter.
The current fatality rate in the state is at 0.46 per cent.
Assam has so far conducted 49,99,585 sample tests, including both rapid antigen and RT-PCR.
The new cases include 45 in Kamrup Metropolitan, and the positivity rate during the day stands at 1.11 per cent.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved further to 97.79 per cent as 389 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals on Sunday.
Assam now has 3,666 active cases, while 2,05,636 people have recovered from the disease and three migrated from the state, the minister said.
