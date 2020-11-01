Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: PM Modi calls Ayurveda and Yoga-based protocol 'commendable'
Patanjali finds coronavirus cure in Ayurveda; claims 100% favourable result
'Jan Andolan' against Covid-19 gains traction among workers in Ayush sector
Health Minister releases Covid management protocol based on Ayurveda, Yoga
Patanjali announces Covid-19 medicine; govt frowns and asks for details
-
A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) under the Ayush Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions likeAyush kwatha and Fifatrol tabletscan be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 infection in a "very short period" with "complete regression of symptoms".
Use of four Ayurveda interventions--Ayush kwatha, Sanshamanivati, Fifatrol tablets and Laxmivilasa rasanot only improved the condition of COVID-19 patient but also turned therapid antigen test negative within six days of treatment, according toa case report published in the journal ofAIIA -- 'Ayurved Case Report' in October.
Presently, there is no specific cure for the disease that has infected over 44.7 million people and claimed 1.17 million lives world over.
Citing the case of a 30-year-old male health worker infected with coronavirus, the report said his infection was managed with Samshamana therapy that included oral administration of Ayush kwatha, Sanshamani vati, Fifatrol tablets, and Laxmivilasa rasa.
The patient after testing positive for COVID-19 was advised home quarantine.
"The mentioned treatment plan was effective in the symptomatic relief (fever, dyspnea, anorexia, fatigue, anosmia, and dysgeusia) as well as in the resolution of viral load, as the patient tested negative in the RAD for COVID-19 within six days of intervention and RT-PCR test was also done on day 16, which was reported negative," the study said.
Herbal drug Fifatrol developed by AIMIL Pharmaceutical helps fight infection, flu and cold. It has immunity strengthening herbs like guduchi, sanjeevini ghanvati, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati.
Ayush Kwathais a combination of four medicinal herbs commonly used in every Indian kitchen - basil leaves (tulsi), cinnamon bark (dalchini), Zingiber officinale (sunthi), and krishna marich (Piper nigrum).
Sanshamani Vati(also called guduchi ghana vati) is an ayurvedic herbal formulation used for all types of fevers.
Laxmivilas Rasis a traditionalherbomineral medicine that mainly contains Abhrak Bhasma andcures cough, cold and rhinitis. It soothes the throat and sinuses.
The report has been authored by Dr Sisir Kumar Mandal, DrMeenakshi Sharma, Dr Charu Sharma, Dr Shalini Rai and Dr Anand Morefrom the AIIA.
"The present case study proved the efficacy of Ayurveda interventions in mild-to-moderate case of COVID-19 infection in a very short period with complete regression of symptoms," the report said.
The treatment was personalised, holistic, and purely based on Ayurvedic principles, and no conventional medicines were used.With this case study, it can be inferred that Ayurveda has vast potential to address COVID-19 and such other pandemics; a large sample-sized, multi-center randomized and controlled clinical studies are the need of the hour," the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU