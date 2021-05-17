At 1,240, Mumbai sees lowest single-day spike in cases since March 9

-
ALSO READ
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Bengaluru adopts Mumbai model to tackle second wave of Covid-19
Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan
The payment woes of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai
Vaccination to resume at 62 private hospitals in Mumbai on Monday
-
Mumbai reported 1,240 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since March 9, and 48 more deaths on Monday, the city civic body said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 1,240 cases, the tally of coronavirus infection rose to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308.
The financial capital has reported around 300 fewer cases and 12 less fatalities as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,544 new cases and 60 deaths.
This was also the fifth day in a row that Mumbai recorded less than 2,000 cases.
The city witnessed a decline in the daily coronavirus tests as only 17,640 Covid-19 samples, the lowest so far this month, were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done till now to 59,16,245.
The count of recovered patients outnumbered the new Covid-19 cases.
According to the BMC, 2,587 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 6,39,340.
The number of active Covid-19 cases dipped to 34,288, the civic body said.
The city has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 93 per cent, it said.
Mumbai had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 cases in a day on April 4, while the maximum fatalities during the second Covid-19 wave - at 90 - were recorded May 1.
As per the BMC data, the city's average growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between May 9 and May 15 was 0.28 per cent, while the doubling rate stood at 246 days.
According to the BMC, Mumbai has 77 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents were found coronavirus positive) has dipped to 311.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU