At 356, Mumbai logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases after Dec 21 last year

on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said.

The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

The cases registered on Monday in are 180 less than the previous day.

The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)