At 356, Mumbai logs lowest daily Covid-19 cases after Dec 21 last year

Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai on January 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shashank Parade)
The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day.

The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 20:28 IST

