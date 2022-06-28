China reduces coronavirus quarantine for people arriving from abroad

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
New house in Hong Kong sells for $111 million, the most this year
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
-
China on Tuesday announced an easing of its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad but stopped short of lifting what remains a stringent COVID-19 policy compared to most other countries.
Anyone coming from outside the country will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home observation, the National Health Commission said in its latest pandemic response plan.
The previous plan called for 14 days in a hotel plus seven days of home observation. Pilot programs launched in recent months have already reduced the requirement in seven cities, including Beijing.
China has kept tight restrictions on international travel under a zero-COVID strategy that seeks to keep the virus out and stop any infections from spreading through lockdowns and mass testing. Most other countries have opened their borders at least somewhat as vaccination has reduced the risk of serious cases and death.
Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, described the new plan as not a relaxation of the country's approach but an optimisation to make it more scientific and precise.
Wang Liping, an infectious disease researcher for China's Center for Disease Control, said the change reflects the relatively short 2- to 4-day incubation period for the omicron variant, which means most cases can be detected within a week.
Recent outbreaks in mainland China have largely eased. Just under 100 new cases were recorded on Monday, most among people who had arrived recently from overseas. None of the new cases were in Shanghai or Beijing.
The Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its Disneyland theme park will reopen on Thursday after a closure of more than three months because of the virus.
The number of visitors will be limited and a few attractions will remain closed, but most of the park will be open, Shanghai Disney said in a social media post. All guests will be required to show proof of a negative virus test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Shanghai Disneyland closed on March 21 ahead of a citywide lockdown that would paralyse what is China's largest city and a major manufacturing, shipping and financial hub for two months.
Beijing's Universal Studios theme park reopened last weekend after being closed for nearly two months because of an outbreak in the Chinese capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU