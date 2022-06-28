Covid curbs back in Kerala amid rising cases; 229 deaths reported in June

-
ALSO READ
Ganga Sagar Mela commences with strict COVID protocols
Covid curbs: Serpentine queues outside metro stations on day two
AFC tourney: Aaditya, AIFF Prez, officials meet to discuss safety protocols
Cricket Australia CEO Hockley tests positive for Covid, has mild symptoms
Covid-19: Houses likely to function in shifts during Budget session
-
Amid an increase in Covid cases and related deaths, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to strictly reinforce the curbs which were in place till recently.
Consequent to this, the popular adage 'SMS' is back and so are sanitisers, soap, masks and social distancing.
The order states that those who do not wear masks while in public or seated in a vehicle will be fined.
A total of 27,218 positive cases and 229 Covid deaths have so far been reported in the state this month.
In the past several days, the average number of new cases has crossed 3,000, forcing the authorities to strictly enforce the Covid protocols.
With Kerala getting back to the pre-Covid stage and all educational institutions now open to full strength from June 1, there has been a spike in cold and fever among students.
--IANS
sg/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU