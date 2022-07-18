Attempts of forces to harm India's interests must be thwarted: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
India's common interests far outweigh differences, Wang Yi tells envoy
Take advantage of India being 3rd-largest startup ecosystem: PM Modi
India plans urea import deal with Iran using rupee payments: Report
Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Attempts of forces, be it from within India or abroad, to harm the country's interests must be thwarted effectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while highlighting the need for a 'whole-of-government approach" to combat myriad national security challenges.
In an address at a naval seminar, Modi said national defence is no longer limited to borders but has a much broader ambit and the armed forces and other stakeholders must work together to bolster the country's military capabilities.
He said as India establishes itself on the global stage, there have been constant attacks on it through misinformation and disinformation campaigns.
The prime minister said his government has developed a new defence ecosystem in the country to boost domestic defence manufacturing.
"In the last eight years, we have not only increased the defence budget, but we have also ensured that it is useful in the development of defence manufacturing ecosystem in India itself," he said.
"Today, a large part of the budget earmarked for the purchase of defence equipment is being spent on procurement from Indian companies," he said.
The prime minister said India's defence imports have come down by about 21 per cent in the last four-five years and the country is now moving fast from being a major defence importer to becoming a significant exporter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU