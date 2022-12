'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes box office record on day 1 in India

The much-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster has performed beyond expectations on day one.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened to record numbers of over 41 crore INR across India.

Taking to Twitter, the film critic wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1... #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS... #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT... Has scope to grow in mass pockets... Fri Rs 41 cr+ Nett BOC".

"final numbers could be higher/lower," he added.

In another tweet, Adarsh noted that the blockbuster sequel has opened to the second-highest numbers among all films released in India so far on its first day.

The film's 41+ crore INR opening puts it over films like 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. It just trails behind the 2019 blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

