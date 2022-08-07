JUST IN
Ayodhya Development Authority list of illegal colonisers names BJP leaders
SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus
Should set up small modular reactors to meet energy demands: NITI member
In a first, housing scheme proposed for trans community in Maharashtra
SSLV suffers 'data loss' at terminal stage: ISRO chairman Somanath
Assam: One more person with 'links' to Bangladeshi terror group arrested
Assam: Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested
Congress can't gauge people's mood, loses elections: BJP's Arun Singh
FASTag in fast lane: Spike in adoption lifts toll collection past Rs 33K cr
Paramilitary jawan opens fire on colleagues at Kolkata museum, one dead
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Need forward looking approach to abortion: SC on law for unmarried women
Business Standard

Ayodhya Development Authority list of illegal colonisers names BJP leaders

Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has released a list of 40 illegal colonisers that includes the names of local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former party MLA Gorakhnath and Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay

Topics
Ayodhya | BJP

IANS  |  Ayodhya 

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has released a list of 40 illegal colonisers that includes the names of local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former party MLA Gorakhnath and Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

Sultan Ansari and his father Nanhe Mian, who made Rs 18 crore out of land worth Rs 2 crore, also feature in the list.

According to ADA officials, a number of seers are also involved in illegal sale of land and property.

Ayodhya has been flooded with illegal plotting and illegal colonies after the Supreme Court's decision in favour of Ram temple.

The stir over illegal plotting and colonies intensified when BJP MP Lallu Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, asking for an SIT probe into this game of land sale.

Sources say that a list has also been sent by the Revenue Department in this regard.

ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that investigations were underway and strict action would be taken against offenders.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ayodhya

First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 14:48 IST

`
.