Bahraich, Shravasti seeing fast pace of development: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of development work in Bahraich and Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the people of both districts have elected representatives who are working towards the development of their area.
This is the reason why these two "aspirational districts" are getting directly benefitted from government schemes, Adityanath said.
While launching around 87 development projects worth Rs 390.45 crores in Shravasti, Adityanath said Lord Buddha had spent the maximum holy period of 'Chaturmas' (time for devotion, penance, bathing in holy rivers, performing sacrifices, and charity) in this area. Realising the importance, the government is making several efforts for tourism and infrastructure development in this area, he said.
Mentioning the historical and mythological importance of Bahraich district while launching 144 projects worth Rs 221 crore, he said the area is a holy place of worship of Saint Balark. "Bahraich also witnessed the bravery and valour of King Suheldev. The Centre and the state government are making all arrangements for the all-round development of this place," he said.
He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grand memorial of King Suheldev. "Justice may not have been done to him in history, but this memorial will acquaint the future generation with the glory of King Suheldev," he said.
The UP CM further informed that two years ago, a medical college was established here that has played a crucial role in providing better health facilities to the people amid COVID-19. Soon, a medical college will be established in Shravasti on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, he added.
