Bangladesh MP thanks PM Modi for bringing back 9 nationals from Ukraine

Bangladesh's Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta thanked the government of India and Prime Minister for bringing back nine Bangladeshi students stranded in .

Speaking to ANI, Dutta said, "I want to appreciate and thank the Government of India (GoI), particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for helping nine Bangladeshi students stranded in . The Indian government brought back the students stuck in the war-hit country. It shows that both countries have strong bondage, our friendship is growing since 1971 and it is a continuing process."

She further said, "There should not have been a war between Russia and . They should have solved their issue through bilateral talks."

Dutta also spoke on people from either of the countries crossing the border and entering the other. She said, "The people of both countries are poor and they cross the border unknowingly. It is a big issue and the soldiers of both the countries should be provided training to treat them properly."

PM Sheikh Hasina has also thank PM Modi, said Dutta.

