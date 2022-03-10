Bangladesh MP thanks PM Modi for bringing back 9 nationals from Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
-
Bangladesh's Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta thanked the government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back nine Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine.
Speaking to ANI, Dutta said, "I want to appreciate and thank the Government of India (GoI), particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for helping nine Bangladeshi students stranded in Ukraine. The Indian government brought back the students stuck in the war-hit country. It shows that both countries have strong bondage, our friendship is growing since 1971 and it is a continuing process."
She further said, "There should not have been a war between Russia and Ukraine. They should have solved their issue through bilateral talks."
Dutta also spoke on people from either of the countries crossing the border and entering the other. She said, "The people of both countries are poor and they cross the border unknowingly. It is a big issue and the soldiers of both the countries should be provided training to treat them properly."
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has also thank PM Modi, said Dutta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU