Behead me, but can't do anything to increase dearness allowance: Mamata

Amid the protest by the state government employees demanding an increase in (DA), West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will not be able to provide it on par with that of the .

Speaking at the extended budget session in the Assembly, the Chief Minister further said the protesting that they can behead her but she can't do anything to increase the .

She explained the difference in the salary structures of the Central and state governments and claimed that the TMC government is already giving its employees DA of 105 per cent.

"I am giving 105 per cent DA. How much more do you want? State government employees have different pay scales from central employees. We don't have so much capacity as they (the Centre) are not giving 100 days' work money and others. Accept what we are giving (DA issue). If you don't like me, behead me. But beyond this, I cannot do anything," said Banerjee in the state assembly on protests over and other demands.

Notably, in the 2023-24 budget, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners.

Several organisations of state government employees are protesting for increasing the dearness allowance on par with the employees.

