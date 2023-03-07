JUST IN
India reports 266 new Covid-19 cases, active tally rises to 2,970
Business Standard

Behead me, but can't do anything to increase dearness allowance: Mamata

She explained the difference in the salary structures of the Central and state governments and claimed that the TMC government is already giving its employees DA of 105 per cent

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Dearness Allowance | central government

ANI 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Amid the protest by the state government employees demanding an increase in dearness allowance (DA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will not be able to provide it on par with that of the Central government.

Speaking at the extended budget session in the Assembly, the Chief Minister further said the protesting Opposition that they can behead her but she can't do anything to increase the dearness allowance.

She explained the difference in the salary structures of the Central and state governments and claimed that the TMC government is already giving its employees DA of 105 per cent.

"I am giving 105 per cent DA. How much more do you want? State government employees have different pay scales from central employees. We don't have so much capacity as they (the Centre) are not giving 100 days' work money and others. Accept what we are giving (DA issue). If you don't like me, behead me. But beyond this, I cannot do anything," said Banerjee in the state assembly on protests over Dearness allowance and other demands.

Notably, in the 2023-24 budget, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners.

Several organisations of state government employees are protesting for increasing the dearness allowance on par with the central government employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:09 IST

`
