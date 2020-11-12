Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's motorcade attacked in Alipurduar, blames TMC

-
A motorcade of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Dilip Ghosh was attacked and two of its cars were vandalised near Alipurduar in West Bengal on Thursday.
Ghosh alleged that the attack was carried out by the workers of the Trinamool Congress.
"This is nothing new, I have been attacked many times earlier. These attacks are being carried out by the Trinamool Congress as they are frustrated by the BJP's popularity in the state. A change is needed in Bengal to stop political violence," he said.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also slammed the state government, saying the state was "heading towards anarchy". "Political violence is dangerous for democracy. If the leadership of the opposition is compromised this way, there is no rule of law, and we are heading towards anarchy."
Ghosh said first they were stopped by the police at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district. "After a while, the Trinamool Congress workers attacked us. They showed us black flags and threw stones, which damaged many vehicles, including my car," he said.
Visuals from the incident showed several people with black flags and placards saying "Dilip Ghosh go back".
