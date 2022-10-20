JUST IN
PM, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case
Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD
PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat
AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
Agitating TET candidates should withdraw sit-in protest: Bengal edu min
Waterlogging, power outage in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall
2 dead, 10 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh's Sasoma-Saser La
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
What are Digital Banking Units?
Amid agitation, Goa minister says IIT project will come up at Sanguem
Business Standard

PMAY (Urban) awards: MP second in 'best performing state' category

Madhya Pradesh has achieved second rank in the country under the 'Best Performing State' category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme, an official said

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | PMAY

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

PMAY

Madhya Pradesh has achieved second rank in the country under the 'Best Performing State' category in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban scheme, an official said on Thursday.

He also said the state has received awards in eight categories in the 'PMAY Awards-2021: 150 Days Challenge,' the official said.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra received the award on behalf of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave' in Rajkot in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri, MP principal secretary (urban development and housing) Manish Singh, commissioner Bharat Yadav and state mission director Shri Satendra Singh were also present at the event, the official informed.

Dedicating the award to the people of the state and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, Singh hailed the efforts of employees and officials of the concerned department, adding that MP will remain a pioneer in implementing urban development schemes.

"Madhya Pradesh shared the special category award with Gujarat in Best State for Convergence, with Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh in Best State for Conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Activity and with Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in Best Performing State Level Technical Cell (SLTC)," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.