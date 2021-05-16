Bengal reports record 144 new Covid-19 fatalities, 19,511 fresh cases

West Bengal on Saturday registered 144 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 13,137, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 19,511 fresh infections, which took the tally to 11,14,313, it said.

Thirty-five new fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas, followed by 30 in Kolkata. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.

Of the 144 fatalities, 56 people died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Paraganas reported record 4,279 new cases, while 3,951 were detected in Kolkata, the bulletin said.

At least 19,211 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,69,228. The discharge rate among patients stands at 86.98 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,31,948.

Since Friday, 66,563 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such medical examinations to 1,13,76,030, the bulletin added.

