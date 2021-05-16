Bengal reports record 144 new Covid-19 fatalities, 19,511 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Recovery warrants wrestling with human nature
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Covaxin info sheet skips mention of two risks
Covid-19: India's new cases climbs to 13,993, highest in 22 days
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
-
West Bengal on Saturday registered 144 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 13,137, a health department bulletin said.
The state reported 19,511 fresh infections, which took the tally to 11,14,313, it said.
Thirty-five new fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas, followed by 30 in Kolkata. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.
Of the 144 fatalities, 56 people died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental.
North 24 Paraganas reported record 4,279 new cases, while 3,951 were detected in Kolkata, the bulletin said.
At least 19,211 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 9,69,228. The discharge rate among coronavirus patients stands at 86.98 per cent.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,31,948.
Since Friday, 66,563 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such medical examinations to 1,13,76,030, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU