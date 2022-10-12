Bhupender Yadav holds meeting on air pollution with NCR states, Punjab

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Environment Ministers of Delhi, NCR states, and to review the activities being undertaken and planned by them to manage the issue of air pollution in NCR.

The meeting was held to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects Delhi NCR region. The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan minister Hemaram Choudhary, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, UP's Dr Arun Kumar, and Punjab's Gurmeet Singh Meet.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made a detailed presentation on different aspects and challenges with regard to controlling air pollution in the NCR region. It enlisted the steps taken, directions and advisories issued along with the activities planned for management of air pollution during this season.

The major sectors discussed in the meeting included agricultural stubble burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets, vehicular pollution, electric mobility, dust from road and open areas, and dust from construction and demolition activity.

The CAQM reiterated the comprehensive policy formulated and directed for targeted short/medium/long-term action in various sectors by different agencies concerned. The magnitude of the problem was discussed in the meeting in the light of the estimated paddy straw generation figures as provided by the states.

As the issue of stubble burning is a prime concern for all stakeholders, the expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management was also discussed in the meeting. The states informed about the progress in the ex-situ crop residue management and activities undertaken to promote alternate usage of paddy straw as an economic resource.

CAQM shared that the Graded Response Action Plan had been revised as per the AQI values in order to make it more understandable and actionable. GRAP now works on forecasts that will help to plan and execute action better. Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about the dust control and management actions being undertaken.

