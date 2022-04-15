Modi is a true statesman above party lines: Ex-PM Chandra Shekhar's son

Former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar's son and BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Neeraj Shekhar on Thursday said Prime Minister is a true statesman above party lines.

In a series of tweets, Shekhar recalled the close association of Modi with the former Prime Minister after he inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in New Delhi.

"PM @narendramodi and Chandrashekhar, different generations, different political parties yet a very close bond. This is exactly what democracy is about. My father knew PM Modi for many years and was always appreciative of his developmental work and eye for detail," he added.

He remembered that both the leaders met for the first time during the emergency.

"The first time my father, former PM Chandrashekhar and @narendramodi ji met was after the Emergency. Modi ji was still learning the ropes of politics and political movements. He had been assigned a duty to be with my father in Gujarat," the BJP MP said.

He added, "In the mid-2000's, when my father was not in the best of health and was out of active politics, he expressed a desire to meet CM @narendramodi. Very promptly, CM Modi said he will come to meet my father in Delhi and in his very next visit he came to meet my father."

He shared that during the meeting both the leaders discussed various topics.

"During their meeting, my father and PM @narendramodi spoke about the anti-Emergency movement, the direction of Indian politics in the 1980's, 1990's and also about the work he was doing in Gujarat as CM. My father was impressed by his sincerity and tenacity," Shekhar said.

He added that there was not much effort to showcase former Prime Minister's contributions to the country.

"I lost my father in 2007 and that is when I began my active political life. Governments came and went, including of those with whom he worked very closely with, but there was not much effort to showcase his contributions to the nation. Sadly, PM meant only PMs of one dynasty," Shekhar said.

Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, he added, "Some years ago, PM @narendramodi was kind enough to release a book on my father. Today, when my family and I went to PM Museum we were overcome by a sense of pride and emotion. At least there is some leader who thinks about the bigger picture, a true statesman above party lines."

Talking about the museum, he said, "As the son of my father, as a Member of Parliament and as a observer of politics, I am glad that we have a museum that recognises the contribution of each and every PM in equal measure. Because each of them faced challenges and rose to meet them to the best of their abilities."

"Wherever he is, my father would be blessing PM @narendramodi. So would all other Prime Ministers. Let this museum begin a new culture of statesmanship," Shekhar added.

--IANS

ssb/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)