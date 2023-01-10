JUST IN
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia asks LG to clear appointment of DERC chairman
Bids for 6th commercial auction of coal mines can be submitted till Jan 13
Govt panel may decide on Covovax as heterologous booster dose for adults
Uttarakhand's Joshimath sinking: Demolition process of two hotels begins
Cities choking still as India's clean air plan sends Rs 6897 cr in 4 yrs
Centre to set up micro-seismic observation systems at Joshimath: Minister
HC pulls up Maha govt for uncertainty over policy for permitting bike taxis
Rahul visits Golden Temple ahead of Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Two killed in under-construction Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru
Wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt panel may decide on Covovax as heterologous booster dose for adults
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bids for 6th commercial auction of coal mines can be submitted till Jan 13

The government on Tuesday said that bids for the sixth round of commercial coal mines' auction can be submitted till Friday

Topics
coal mine | coal industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal mining auction
Coal mining auction

The government on Tuesday said that bids for the sixth round of commercial coal mines' auction can be submitted till Friday.

The bids will be opened on coming Monday in the presence of representatives of the bidders.

The biggest tranche of 141 mines covering eleven coal-bearing states are being offered in the sixth round of commercial coal mine auction.

"In accordance with the timelines, bidders can submit their bids online on the electronic platform by 12:00 hours up to January 13, 2023 and physically by 16:00 hours on the same day," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal mines under the ongoing tranche have been selected considering the varied demands within the investor community; some of the coal mines have been resized based on the feedback of the industry to improve their attractiveness.

The coal ministry had launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under sixth round of commercial auctions, of which 71 are new coal mines and 62 blocks are rolling over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions.

Additionally, eight coal mines under second attempt of fifth round of commercial auctions were also included as those mines had received single bids in the first attempt.

The coal ministry has successfully auctioned 64 coal mines in the first five tranches of commercial mines' auction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on coal mine

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 16:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU